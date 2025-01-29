Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHO stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

