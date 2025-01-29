Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 463.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 362,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 178,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $216.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

