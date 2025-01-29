Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Down 0.6 %

MCD stock opened at $291.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.97.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,327 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

