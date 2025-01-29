Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $784,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.