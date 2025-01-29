Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $158.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average is $156.25. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

