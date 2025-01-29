George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

George Risk Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $84.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 18.53%.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

