GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1327012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$40.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
