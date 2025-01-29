Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Up 1,127.7% in January

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 1,127.7% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Gratomic Trading Down 14.7 %
OTCMKTS CBULF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Gratomic has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
Gratomic Company Profile
