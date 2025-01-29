Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Up 1,127.7% in January

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 1,127.7% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Gratomic Trading Down 14.7 %

OTCMKTS CBULF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Gratomic has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Get Gratomic alerts:

Gratomic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.