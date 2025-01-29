Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 96328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Green Plains

Green Plains Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $577.65 million, a P/E ratio of -23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 59,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 159,147 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 126,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,122.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 704,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 646,507 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.