Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 96328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Green Plains
Green Plains Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 59,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 159,147 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 126,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,122.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 704,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 646,507 shares in the last quarter.
About Green Plains
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Green Plains
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Salesforce Stock Could Be at Fresh Highs by February
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.