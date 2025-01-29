Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $211,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $549.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $580.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

