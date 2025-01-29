Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Destiny Tech100 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXYZ. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DXYZ opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

