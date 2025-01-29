Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Up 443.2% in January

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,700 shares, an increase of 443.2% from the December 31st total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Guardforce AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Price Performance

About Guardforce AI

Shares of GFAI stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.30.

(Get Free Report)

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.