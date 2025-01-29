Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.52 and traded as low as $14.94. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 917,528 shares traded.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 50.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 2,116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

