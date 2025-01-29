GXChain Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $23.15 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000615 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars.

