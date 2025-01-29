Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Trading 13.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) rose 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 153.60 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.78). Approximately 4,323,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 933,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.57).

Halfords Group Stock Up 13.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £312.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 7.60 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Halfords Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halfords Group plc will post 9.1143911 EPS for the current year.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

Halfords Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,153.85%.

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.

Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

