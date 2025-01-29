Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Trading 13.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153.60 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.78). Approximately 4,323,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 933,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.57).

Halfords Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £312.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 7.60 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Halfords Group had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halfords Group plc will post 9.1143911 earnings per share for the current year.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

About Halfords Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,153.85%.

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.

Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

