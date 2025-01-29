Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 0.1 %
HSNGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. 31,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $14.81.
About Hang Seng Bank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Seng Bank
- What is a support level?
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.