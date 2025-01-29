Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HSNGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. 31,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

