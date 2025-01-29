Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 10,447 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $32,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average of $94.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $100.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

