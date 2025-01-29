Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 179,944 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $89,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.