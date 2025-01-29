Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,077 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,157,308 shares of company stock valued at $153,981,848. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB opened at $131.05 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

