Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 49,652 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,652 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $13,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

