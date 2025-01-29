Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,514 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $20,290,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 402,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.47.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $188.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $192.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

