Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,239 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.54.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.0 %

S&P Global stock opened at $520.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $505.75 and its 200 day moving average is $503.99. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

