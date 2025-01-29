Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,132 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 88,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.