Hantz Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,606,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after purchasing an additional 265,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,102,000 after buying an additional 403,701 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,469,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 29.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CW opened at $337.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $393.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.