Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Jeffrey Dierks Sells 13,125 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 13,125 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $489,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Dierks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 27th, Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,629 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $61,934.58.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,123 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,920.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,507 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $388,864.07.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %
HRMY opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 364.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 62,729 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 137.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 68.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 93,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 145.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 181,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on HRMY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
