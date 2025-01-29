Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Jeffrey Dierks Sells 13,125 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 13,125 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $489,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dierks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,629 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $61,934.58.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,123 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,507 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $388,864.07.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

HRMY opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 364.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 62,729 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 137.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 68.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 93,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 145.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 181,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HRMY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRMY

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.