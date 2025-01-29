HC Wainwright Has Bearish Forecast for ARWR FY2026 Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.96). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of ARWR opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $648,688.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,458.04. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $219,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,764,252 shares in the company, valued at $71,709,000.60. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,432 shares of company stock worth $2,957,986 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

