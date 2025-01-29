HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 181.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of CGEM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 346,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,198. The firm has a market cap of $683.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $99,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,590.50. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,212.88. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

