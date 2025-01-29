Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 17.1% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.32. 605,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 669,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.20.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
