HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.08 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 109.80 ($1.37). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.39), with a volume of 4,423,067 shares changing hands.
HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,574.75 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.08.
HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HICL Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 86.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that HICL Infrastructure PLC will post 12.4000007 EPS for the current year.
HICL Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rita Akushie purchased 10,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £11,520.70 ($14,334.58). Also, insider Michael Bane acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £51,750 ($64,389.70). 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About HICL Infrastructure
HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.
