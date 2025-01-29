HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.08 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 109.80 ($1.37). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.39), with a volume of 4,423,067 shares changing hands.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,574.75 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.08.

HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HICL Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 86.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that HICL Infrastructure PLC will post 12.4000007 EPS for the current year.

HICL Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.72%. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 40,000.00%.

In related news, insider Rita Akushie purchased 10,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £11,520.70 ($14,334.58). Also, insider Michael Bane acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £51,750 ($64,389.70). 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.

