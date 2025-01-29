HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €131.70 ($137.19) and last traded at €135.60 ($141.25). 150,270 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €145.20 ($151.25).
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of €128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €116.27.
About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.
