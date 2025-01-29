Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.50. The stock had a trading volume of 174,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,150. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.17 and its 200-day moving average is $214.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

