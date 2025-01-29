Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Raised to $201.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.40.

HLI stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.87. The company had a trading volume of 233,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,292. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $119.28 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

