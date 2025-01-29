Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Short Interest Up 367.5% in January

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a growth of 367.5% from the December 31st total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hour Loop Stock Performance

Hour Loop stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 133,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 million, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.08. Hour Loop has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hour Loop had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

