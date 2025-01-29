HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.08 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 211841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

HSBC Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $36.62 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $139,895,000. FMR LLC increased its position in HSBC by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,363,000 after acquiring an additional 749,759 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 514,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 318,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

