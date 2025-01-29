HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.08 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 211841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68.
HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $36.62 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
