HT Partners LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.