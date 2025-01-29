i-80 Gold (IAUX) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare i-80 Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares i-80 Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% i-80 Gold Competitors -59.17% 4.75% 3.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 3 0 1 2.50 i-80 Gold Competitors 1167 3717 4533 131 2.38

i-80 Gold presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 544.45%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 29.92%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares i-80 Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $54.91 million -$65.20 million -1.51 i-80 Gold Competitors $1.58 billion -$71.11 million -19.10

i-80 Gold’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than i-80 Gold. i-80 Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold’s peers have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i-80 Gold beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

