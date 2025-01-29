Iams Wealth Management LLC Buys 371 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX opened at $215.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.18 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.71.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $740,814.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,596.20. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.19.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

