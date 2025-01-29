Iams Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 456,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 367,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,332 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

