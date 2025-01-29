Iams Wealth Management LLC Makes New $489,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.19. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

