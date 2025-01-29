Iams Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,378 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. First Trust Growth Strength ETF comprises about 1.5% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGS. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTGS opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

