Iams Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,207 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.26.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.3303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.