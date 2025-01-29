Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 592 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FTLS opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $57.78 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.