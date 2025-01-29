Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 108.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Equinix by 112.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,959.95. This trade represents a 20.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. This represents a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,549 shares of company stock worth $18,036,455. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $909.98 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $944.00 and a 200 day moving average of $885.05.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.