Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 337,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,256,000. Williams Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This represents a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

WMB stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 934,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,728. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

