Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,629,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

COPX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 77,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,533. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

