Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 134,253 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 1,384,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,622,407. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

