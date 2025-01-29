Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $2.72 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $17.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,356. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $225.42 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.09 and a 200 day moving average of $253.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.81.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

