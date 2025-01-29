IDOX (LON:IDOX) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 81 ($1.01) price target on the stock.

IDOX stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £294.52 million, a PE ratio of 6,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.92. IDOX has a one year low of GBX 53.31 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 69 ($0.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.49.

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. IDOX had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDOX will post 2.7173913 EPS for the current year.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

