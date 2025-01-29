IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Plans Dividend of $0.00

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0034 per share on Thursday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ DYFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66.

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

