IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Plans Dividend of $0.00

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0034 per share on Thursday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DYFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Salesforce Stock Could Be at Fresh Highs by February
Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.